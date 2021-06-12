Acute Angle Cloud Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $134,516.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,781.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,407.40 or 0.06728113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.15 or 0.01638146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.20 or 0.00456103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00155423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.68 or 0.00683830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.56 or 0.00457108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00040452 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

