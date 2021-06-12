Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Short Interest Update

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Shares of AELTF opened at $0.64 on Friday. Adacel Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69.
Adacel Technologies Company Profile
