adbank Price Tops $0.0018 (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, adbank has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $22,116.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

