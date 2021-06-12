adbank Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $9,925.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, adbank has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00788686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.31 or 0.08288300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00086964 BTC.

adbank Coin Profile

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

