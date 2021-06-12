Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 73.2% from the May 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Addex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its holdings in Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

ADXN stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09. Addex Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Addex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.46% and a negative net margin of 294.88%. On average, analysts expect that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Addex Therapeutics Company Profile

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

