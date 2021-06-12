Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Up 440.6% in May

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a growth of 440.6% from the May 13th total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adler Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ADPPF opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.65. Adler Group has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

