adToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $791.00 (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One adToken coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. adToken has a total market capitalization of $560,715.83 and $791.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.00791350 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.57 or 0.08354206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00086928 BTC.

About adToken

adToken is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

Buying and Selling adToken

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

