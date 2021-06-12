Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Advance Auto Parts worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.37.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $199.44 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $130.33 and a one year high of $210.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

