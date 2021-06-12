Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stock Holdings Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Advance Auto Parts worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 72,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.37.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAP opened at $199.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.33 and a 52 week high of $210.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

