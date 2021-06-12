Advantage Solutions (ADV) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ: ADV) is one of 204 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Advantage Solutions to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantage Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 Advantage Solutions Competitors 1119 5731 10673 309 2.57

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.84%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.50%. Given Advantage Solutions’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions N/A -2.89% -1.18% Advantage Solutions Competitors -146.38% -11.56% 1.12%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Solutions and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.16 billion -$175.81 million 14.89 Advantage Solutions Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -186.68

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Advantage Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Advantage Solutions rivals beat Advantage Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce services. The Marketing segment provides brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, digital media, and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Irvine, California.

