Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.54. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4,381,377 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Advaxis from $5.00 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.51.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 602.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares in the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

