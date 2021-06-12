Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.70

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $3.58. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 2,068,574 shares traded.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Lifesci Capital cut Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer acquired 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

