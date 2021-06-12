AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.48. Approximately 32,518 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 463% from the average daily volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08.

