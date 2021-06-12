Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

ADYEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.51. Adyen has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

