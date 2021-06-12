Aequim Alternative Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP trimmed its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,120,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,927,700 shares during the quarter. EQT makes up about 1.3% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.40% of EQT worth $20,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 84,509 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 58,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in EQT by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,641 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in EQT by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 279,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 145,695 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of EQT stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $23.02. 3,192,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,127,625. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

