Aequim Alternative Investments LP Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,610 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Booking by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Booking by 4.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 21.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,754,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 132,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,636,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $20.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,304.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,360. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,354.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,532.83 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

