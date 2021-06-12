Aequim Alternative Investments LP Grows Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 169.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NLOK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,318,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 380,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.59. 3,623,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

