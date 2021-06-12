Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $12.94 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,375,800 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $12,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,610,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth $168,783,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $579,597.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,609,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,172 shares of company stock valued at $75,161,045. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.77.

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $154.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,671,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,376. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.74 and a twelve month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.84.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

