Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,010,000 after buying an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,623,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,718,246.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,008 shares of company stock worth $24,231,565 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $207.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,879. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.55 and a 12 month high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -144.30 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.65.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

