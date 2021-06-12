Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $22.41 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 98.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,009,800 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.4% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $22,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 10,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

WDAY traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $230.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,050,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,249. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.63. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.74 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.70 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 451,043 shares of company stock valued at $115,156,059. 26.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

