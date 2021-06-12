Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $7.08 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 99.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,693,600 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $15.92 on Friday, hitting $1,247.02. 885,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,852. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,178.47. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $155.04 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a PEG ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $713.23 and a twelve month high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. Shopify’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOP. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,530.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

