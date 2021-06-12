Aequim Alternative Investments LP Sells 75,000 Shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Colfax makes up 2.0% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Colfax were worth $31,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Colfax by 383.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.7% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after buying an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,375,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 303,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,682,000 after buying an additional 27,020 shares during the last quarter.

Colfax stock traded up $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,161. Colfax Co. has a 12-month low of $111.09 and a 12-month high of $205.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.91.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

