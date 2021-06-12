Aequim Alternative Investments LP Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,465,400 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $353.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BURL stock traded up $9.45 on Friday, hitting $313.31. 631,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,220. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.46 and a twelve month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

