AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of AerCap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in AerCap by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in AerCap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 44,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in AerCap by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $57.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. AerCap has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $63.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.44.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AerCap will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

