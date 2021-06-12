Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 3,594,014 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.90.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 233.23% and a negative return on equity of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEZS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aeterna Zentaris by 122.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29,244 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aeterna Zentaris during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeterna Zentaris in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, a peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

