Aeternity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.27 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $50.65 million and approximately $9.27 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.98 or 0.00325901 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00038808 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 384,172,525 coins and its circulating supply is 338,351,582 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

