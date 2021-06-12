AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $24.09 on Friday. AFC Gamma has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFCG shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.70 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on AFC Gamma in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other AFC Gamma news, insider Jonathan Gilbert Kalikow bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock worth $136,800 over the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AFC Gamma stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.