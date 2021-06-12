Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:AMG opened at $161.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.87. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $176.84.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,855,000 after buying an additional 19,612 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

