Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AGTI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

NYSE AGTI opened at $21.00 on Friday. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $23.11.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

