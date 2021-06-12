Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Down 78.8% in May

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AGTK stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agritek has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.
About Agritek
See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Agritek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agritek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.