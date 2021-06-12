Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Short Interest Down 78.8% in May

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGTK stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agritek has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

