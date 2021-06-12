AidCoin (AID) Market Cap Tops $2.47 Million

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 12th. AidCoin has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $166.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One AidCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00061464 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00022106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $281.12 or 0.00785536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.51 or 0.08283868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086387 BTC.

About AidCoin

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

