Aion Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.68 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, Aion has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $85.66 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.44 or 1.00046161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00033375 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.76 or 0.00367318 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00456681 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.28 or 0.00848243 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00063818 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003479 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

