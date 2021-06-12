AIOZ Network Reaches Market Cap of $25.83 Million (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One AIOZ Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $25.83 million and $481,903.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00060734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00022514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $286.97 or 0.00799621 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,042.87 or 0.08478786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086778 BTC.

AIOZ Network Profile

AIOZ Network (CRYPTO:AIOZ) is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,394,583 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIOZ Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIOZ Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

