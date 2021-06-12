Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 646.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 82,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 336,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,691,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

APD stock opened at $300.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $293.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

