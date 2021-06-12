Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 45,522 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $300.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.17 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

