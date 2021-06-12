Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.56. Air T shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 1,894 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Air T from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $67.90 million, a P/E ratio of -63.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Air T stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Air T as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2020, this segment had 69 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

