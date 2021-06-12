AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Short Interest Up 275.2% in May

AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the May 13th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.7 days.

Shares of ABSSF stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

