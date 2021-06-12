AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $28.96. AirBoss of America shares last traded at $28.96, with a volume of 5,437 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.