Akash Network Market Cap Reaches $180.24 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 12th. In the last seven days, Akash Network has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.85 or 0.00008017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $180.24 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00160807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.49 or 0.00198305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.01 or 0.01161921 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,496.81 or 0.99863981 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 141,335,020 coins and its circulating supply is 63,250,589 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.