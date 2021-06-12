Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 456,654 shares in the company, valued at $41,596,612.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,474 shares of company stock valued at $13,035,122. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $82.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Alarm.com has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

