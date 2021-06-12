Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 236.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,549 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.45.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 137.75% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

