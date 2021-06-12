Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Tops $0.0004

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $137,025.67 and approximately $24.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemint Standards coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00058420 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00162930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.38 or 0.00198134 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.01152008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,431.30 or 0.99741456 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

