Alchemix Price Down 16.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Alchemix has a market cap of $179.90 million and $1.44 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for about $634.19 or 0.01812957 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003893 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00022053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.89 or 0.00788686 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.31 or 0.08288300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00086964 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

