Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $7.84 million and $2.59 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00355164 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00161047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00222075 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005128 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000660 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,510,092,907 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

