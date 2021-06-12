Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,758 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $39,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,077,684,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,842,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after acquiring an additional 869,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after acquiring an additional 400,135 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $193.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $193.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $334,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,248 shares in the company, valued at $9,004,944.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

