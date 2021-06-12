Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the May 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALFVY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Danske lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock opened at $36.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $38.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a $0.6426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

