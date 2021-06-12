Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Short Interest Update

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $14.04 on Friday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.85.
