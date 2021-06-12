Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

BABA stock opened at $211.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $204.39 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

