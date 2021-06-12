Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Lifted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 200.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, March 26th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

BABA opened at $211.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $572.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

