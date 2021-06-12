Alien Worlds (TLM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26.42 Million

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $129.60 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alien Worlds has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Alien Worlds coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00174881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00197559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.01129923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.98 or 0.99968519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alien Worlds Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,189,345,239 coins and its circulating supply is 914,030,370 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

